Sound Unseen & PACIM Presents: The Lure (MN Premiere)

We do a lot of movie recommendations—two already this week—but we also haven’t been this excited for a movie screening in awhile. And not just because of the NSFW trailer. In genre-defying horror-musical The Lure, carnivorous mermaid sisters bring their siren songs ashore to a nightclub in ’80s Poland where one falls in love. One the one hand, you’ll recognize Hans Christian Andersen’s original Little Mermaid in it, on the other the catchy new-wave soundtrack, lavishly grimy sets, outrageous musical numbers, sexuality, and exploitation make it a totally original must-see movie. 7 PM. $12. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org