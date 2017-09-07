Sound Unseen: [Hinderance]

Tonight at the Bryant Lake Bowl Sound Unseen and Feminist Video Quarterly team up to screen short innovative pieces—everything from rough animations to geometrical movement to lush portraiture and more—from 10 different filmmakers, plus music from Devata Daun. The event is free, but any donations made at the door will go to the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center. 7 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com