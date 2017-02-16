Sound Unseen & BLB present: Eagles of Death Metal (Nos Amis)

Get to the Bryant Lake Bowl early and get in line for the free screening of Colin Hanks’ documentary Eagles of Death Metal (Now Amis), a chronicle of the rock band’s return to Paris one year after surviving the deadly terror attack at their show that killed 89 people. The film tracks the deep relationship behind the band, which became even more important after the attack, and their music, including plenty of live performance footage. 6:30 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com