Sound for Silents: Film + Music on the Walker Hillside

The Walker presents an marriage of avante guard music and film on their new post-remodel grassy hillside. The movies come from the 1920’s, highly abstract, rhythmic, and playful pieces from artists Hans Richter and Viking Eggeling that were also very influential to the twentieth-century avant-garde cinema. Those same descriptors also fit the music of locals Marijuana Death Squads, who tonight bring in their big guns with Mark McGee (of Makr), Channy Leaneagh and Ben Ivascu (of POLICA), Justin Vernon aka Bonnie Bear, producer Ryan Olson, and more, to overlay and intertwine their cinematic scores over the short films. Expect a packed house; We suggest getting there very early to put your blanket down and eat some food truck food when they open up. 7 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; walkerart.org