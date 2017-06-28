Soul Bazaar

Soul Tools presents a block party’s worth of entertainment taking the stage—and dance floor—full of varying sorts of soul tonight at Icehouse. Along with hearing darkwave digital musician and Secrets fav Devata Daun, the up-and-coming neauvo funk/hip-hop outfit 26 Bats!, and scene figure Toki Wright’s new creative identity Mamadu doing a production set, you can also check out sets from St. Easy-by-way-of-LA avante-garde rapper Orko Eloheim and the beautifully lyrical work of Dua. Maybe coolest show of the week. 9 PM. $8. —Paul Cajun

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com