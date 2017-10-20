Somali Museum of MN 4th Anniversary

Posted on October 20, 2017 at 5:05 am
somali musuem

As much a celebration of current Somali culture as it is a fundraiser, the annual commemoration for the Somali Musuem of MN showcases an incredible variety of entertainment at its big gala, everything from Somali Superstar Farhiya Kabayare and other notable musicians, Somali literary scholar and publisher Axmed Faarax Cali and other poets, young comedians Mohamed Paractimool and Naciimo Jookar, a kids fashion show, many surprise performances, and much more. Also, in light of the October 14th Mogadishu bomb attack, 50% of the proceeds from the Somali Museum of MN 4th Anniversary tickets will be donated to the victims of the attacks. Saturday, 6 PM. $25 general, $50 VIP.Hank Stacks

Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Dr, Arden Hills; bethel.edu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.