Somali Museum of MN 4th Anniversary

As much a celebration of current Somali culture as it is a fundraiser, the annual commemoration for the Somali Musuem of MN showcases an incredible variety of entertainment at its big gala, everything from Somali Superstar Farhiya Kabayare and other notable musicians, Somali literary scholar and publisher Axmed Faarax Cali and other poets, young comedians Mohamed Paractimool and Naciimo Jookar, a kids fashion show, many surprise performances, and much more. Also, in light of the October 14th Mogadishu bomb attack, 50% of the proceeds from the Somali Museum of MN 4th Anniversary tickets will be donated to the victims of the attacks. Saturday, 6 PM. $25 general, $50 VIP. —Hank Stacks

Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Dr, Arden Hills; bethel.edu