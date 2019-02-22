Editor’s Note: Well that was weird, this event quick popped up on the down low and then by the time we’re ready to send it sold out. At least some of you got tickets from our social posts. From the first time Alexis whines “Daviiid” to the last wig we’ve seen on the truly legendary Catherine O’Hara to Eugene at his Levy-ist, single-cam comedy Schitt$ Creek has only gained steamed (and piles of fans) while maintaining a diehard underground following. That kind of recipe lead to a lot of “What? We have to go!” tags when we shared that Schitt’s Creek: Up Close and Personal comes to the State Theater this Saturday with a live show that will match the show’s wit—or likely exceed it, since the show’s veterans have now spent a lifetime in comedy on screen and on stage. Saturday, February 23rd, 8 PM. SOLD OUT. —Sheila Albertson

State Theater, 805 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; hennepintheatretrust.org