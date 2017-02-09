Social Science: Mythic Creatures Masquerade

Get a glimpse at the relationship between mythic fantasy and reality at tonight’s Social Science event at the Science Museum of Minnesota, and do it while you’re dressed as a mythical creature like a mermaid, unicorn, or a self-employed person with an affordable insurance deductible. The party in the current Mythic Creatures exhibition has interactive displays and activities, comedy from Boy Kisses, presentations from Rev. Matt’s Monster Science, UofM lecturer of Classical & Near Eastern Studies Stephen Smith, and beer from Lake Monster Brewing (see what you did there, Science Museum, and like it). 6 PM. $18.95 General, $14.95 Science & MPR members. —Nelson Gaimen

Science Museum of Minnesota, 120 W Kellogg Blvd, STPL; smm.org