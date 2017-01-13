Social Intercourse :: MLK Celebration :: Ashley DuBose & Greg Grease

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day a day early with two incredibly talented MPLS + STPL musicians. Put together by SEEN Media and Shop Black Excellence / HWhite Mens Room, Greg Grease (of Zuluzuluu and other outstanding projects) and Ashley DuBose (who’s received some noteriety from being on The Voice, but should be a much bigger name here) both play around with electro-soul styles, but also reach into many other genres to create exciting and forward-thinking sounds. Get your tix to this one early. Sunday, 7 PM. $10. —Ashlynn McKinney

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com