Social All Stars Pardi Gras

Posted on February 22, 2017 at 5:05 am
Pardi Gras

Mardi Gras parties are already at the get-go pretty fun, but when you throw in the team-up of mixologists from Eat Street Social and special guests Jesse Held and Jeff Rogers from Constantine, it’s a night of libations that will surely lead to a night of laissez les bons temps rouler. If you’re going, maybe just let people know you will be late to work tomorrow. 7 PM. Free to attend. —Art Humes

Eat Street Social, 18 W 26th St, MPLS, eatstreetsocial.com

