Smoke Signals 2017

We frequently list Insight Brewing as one of our beer scene’s underappreciated breweries—their Troll Way Citrus IPA is one of our local favs—and Saturday’s Smoke Signals celebration of cooking and brewing with smoke is a perfect excuse to (re)visit their beers. Along with the bottle release of the radical new Brewmaster’s Secret Garden barrel-aged “Red Bird” American Wild Ale, the party has two BBQ makers on hand, hand rolled cigars from International Cigars, a bunch more Insight beers rolled out throughout the day, and live music throughout. Noon. Free to attend, $2 drinking wristband, beer + BBQ extra. —Art Humes

Insight Brewing, 2821 E Hennepin Ave, MPLS; insightbrewing.com