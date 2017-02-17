Slimabration—Bob ‘Slim’ Dunlap: A Tribute and Celebration

Join other fans of Slim Dunlap—the “replacement Replacement” guitarist, former First Ave janitor, local music legend, last old-school cool guitar players, among other titles—in celebrating the musician’s life and work 5-years after his debilitating stroke. Fans, btw, also include the big names like Dan Baird of Georgia Satellites, Frankie Lee, Curtiss A, Eleganza!, and more that will be performing at the Slimbration at the Hook & Ladder. Friday, 7 PM. $20 suggested donation. —Mary Beth Lucas

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com