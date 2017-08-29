Slick Rick The Ruler

We could hardly believe it last time he was in town, we can hardly believe he’s back. Slick Rick is a certifiable hip hop legend—Tupac, Jay-Z, Kanye, KRS-ONE, lord even Nicki Minaj name drop Rick the Ruler and his trademark eye patch and chains in their raps. He’s routinely listed as an all-time top MC. You probably know him best from Snoop’s almost verbatim cover of la-ti-da-di from Doggystyle. And tonight he’s tearing up Amsterdam in St. Easy with openers Just Wulf, Niles, and DJ Francisco. 8 PM. $25. —Slick Paul Cajun The Cooler

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com