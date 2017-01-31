Sleeper

To be honest, in light of recent political developments, other than maybe Death Race 2000, these selections for the Trylon’s Disco Inferno: 1970s Dystopia just aren’t dark enough to be realistic. But if it’s a little levity in the face of offensive reality, Sleeper, peak Woody Allen’s take on the future (which is now) can maybe help. Bonus for film and Allen fans, they’ll be showing the 35mm print. 7 & 8:45 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

