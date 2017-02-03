Slaying the Dragon Kegger

Insight Brewing was a big in the foodie news this week, thanks to the Northeast MPLS brewery’s announcement that they’ve committed to going full solar and that they’ll be releasing a new series of barrel-aged beers. They’re a big part of the Secrets weekend picks, too, thanks to their all-you-can-drink “kill the keg” party at Psycho Suzi’s. For $20, which is crazy cheap, you can help slay their Lambton Dragon session ale eight kegs over, and whoever is the last pour on each keg wins a prize. Be sure to plan a ride home! Friday, 7 PM. $20. —Art Humes

Psycho Suzi’s, 1900 Marshall St NE, MPLS; psychosuzis.com