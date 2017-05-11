Skating Polly + Kitten Forever + Tony Peachka

Get some punk in your life at the humongous show presented by Radio K with the best of MPLS + STPL punk and garage, Kitten Forever and Tony Peachka, and Oklahoma’s Skating Polly. The two-piece Skatting Polly recently added guitarist/vocalist Kelli Mayo’s brother Kurtis who will be joining them on drums . . . but in typical Skating Polly, and Kitten Forever, fashion there will be plenty of instrument-swapping between all three members during their live and loud and energetic performances. 7 PM. $10.Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com

