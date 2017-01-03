Sims Video Debut

It’s a virtual event! After his fans fervently took to the socials to help replace his stolen gear after the band’s van was broken into, Sims of Doomtree realized his fan base was his biggest publicists and best resource. So today at 11 AM, instead of having a PR company or party for his new video for “What They Don’t Know”, he’s asking supporters to share it all over the place. We’re including it as a recommendation because it will be pretty fun to see the video spreading around the local web.