Signs of Resistance Protest Sign Show

From “Not Usually A Sign Guy, But Jeez” to “I Can’t Believe I Still Have To Protest This Shit” to that little girl’s wonderful whatever it was, protest signs have been both an integral part of national discourse and site of creative expression. Tonight’s Signs of Resistance Protest Sign Show at 514 Studios takes the design element up a notch and showcases professionally designed signs on Science/Climate Change, Human Rights, and Political Corruption for you to buy for $40 (money goes to the ACLU) and take to your next protest. Plus Bent Paddle Brewing provides the (delicious) beer for the evening. 6 PM. Free to attend. —Jeremy Stockton-Monroe

514 Studios, 514 N 3rd St Suite 101, MPLS, 514studios.com