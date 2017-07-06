Shut Up And Rap Hosted By Auggie 5000 & Sophia Eris

Take Modist Brewing, one of the best breweries in Twincy, and throw in one of the best current musicians with Sophia Eris as co-host, and the new open mic night from Go96 and station DJ Auggie 5000 have a solid base for its new open mic night #shutupandrap that kicks off tonight. Plus the evening’s judges include notable music makers and players Muja Messiah, deMatlaS, and DJ Fundo, making it a must attend for any hip-hop fans. 7-9 PM. Free.Hank Stacks

Modist Brewing, 505 North 3rd St, MPLS; modistbrewing.com

