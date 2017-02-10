Shrubbery Funeral

We’re recommending this one because having a funeral for a cocktail seems like a fun idea, a tradition we’d frankly like to see more of. And punch, on the whole, is delicious. Since Skyy Vodka will no longer be making their Moscato-flavored vodka, the key ingredient for Punch Bowl Social’s Monty Python-ly named punch “You Must Bring Us…A Shrubbery”, the games-filled suburban bar will be having a mini-funeral for the drink, including readings from their haiku eulogy contest. Friday, 10 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Punch Bowl Social MPLS, West End, 1691 Park Place Blvd; punchbowlsocial.com