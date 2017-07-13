Shop Talk

Join a who’s who of our local art scene at Public Functionary tonight; It’s the artist talk for The Shop, their current can’t miss exhibition that’s based on iconography and culture of the black barbershop. Curator CRICE Kahlil and six local creatives will discuss the shows themes and work through critically important questions like ‘What is it like to navigate the Twin Cities creative scene as a black artist?’ and ‘What does it mean to be labeled by race before medium or art practice?’ It’s sure to be deep and informative, but Secrets fav DJ Egypto Knuckles aka Ali Elabaddy will also be spreading sounds throughout the evening, so expect great jams alongside the good conversation. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave NE, MPLS; publicfunctionary.org