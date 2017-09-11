Shit-faced Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

It’s a premise as simple as one of the Bard’s timeless tales—and potentially as farcical, too. The troupe behind Shit-Faced Shakespeare, Magnificent Bastard Productions, regularly sold out shows in the UK and have put up some impressive drinking stats like 2,000+ stage beers. Tonight they present A Midsummer Night’s Dream as straightforward as possible, with one important change, that just one of their cast is, as they say, shit faced. Whether or not you know the story it’s going to be a fun time to see if the “it” person can keep it together. 7 PM. $15. —Sedgewick Hannly-Carlson

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com