She Persisted: A Tattoo Event

When that (insert your own name calling here) Mitch McConnell shut down Elizabeth Warren’s reading of Coretta Scott King’s letter opposing Jeff Sessions years ago, the Senate Majority Leader uttered the now infamous words, “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” The condescension has now become a rallying cry, and tonight you can join several MPLS + STPL ladies in a flash tattoo sale where you can get your own permanent reminder at Brass Knuckle in Uptown to persist. Money from the tattoos goes to support the excellent Women Winning organization. 3-9 PM. $75. —Ashlynn McKinney

Brass Knuckle Tattoo Studio, 2817 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; brassknuckletattoos.com