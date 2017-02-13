She Needs Happy Hour

Include Pizza Nea in your happy hour plans—the Nasty Women Order, a group of women in MPLS + STPL working to supporting women and LGBTQ causes, host a fundraiser and collection for women’s products for local womens’ shelters and programs like Listening House, Tubman Center,

and Cornerstone. Suggested items include menstrual products, plus size bras and underwear,

and hair care products for women of color. Don’t have the donations? Stop in anyway to hear about other upcoming events or check out the Amazon wishlist that will be on the event page. 5-7 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Pizza Nea, 306 E Hennepin Ave, MPLS; pizzanea.com