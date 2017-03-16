She Needs #3: Peace Coffee

Posted on March 16, 2017 at 10:05 am
Peace Coffee

In these dark, dark times the lights have to shine even brighter, and thanks to overwhelming support from folk around MPLS + STPL, the She Needs group has been providing bins and bins of donated lady products like tampons, pads, diva cups, socks, pajamas, plus sized bras, etc., to women’s shelters Cornerstone, Listening House, and Tubman. It’s just fantastic. The collection continues tonight, and you can drop off your donations in person at Peace Coffee or just have donations shipping directly using their Amazon wishlist5-7 PM. Free.Taylor Carik

Peace Coffee Shop—Wonderland Park, 3262 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; peacecoffee.com

