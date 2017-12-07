Shampoo

Celebrate 50 years of National Society of Film Critics’ picks when society member and notable reviewer Rob Nelson intros a rare 35mm print of Warren Beatty ego-project Shampoo. The political setting of Richard Nixon’s 1968 election and performances from Julie Christie, Goldie Hawn, Lee Grant, and Carrie Fisher have all become increasingly important and impressive, especially for our current #MeToo-Trump-era, and particularly compared to Beatty’s sexually servicing hairdresser role (“You’re great”) and big hair. 7 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org