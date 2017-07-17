Seven Deadly Sins Soiree: A Twin Cities Horror Festival Fundraiser

Speaking of upcoming performance festivals . . . Plan your penance for tomorrow, party tonight! Help raise money for one of the best stage festivals in Twincy, the Twin Cities Horror Festival, at their sexy soiree tonight with performances full of lust, wrath, pride, our favorite gluttony, et al., plus the big TCHF VI season announcement, a silent auction, photo booth and more. 7:30 PM. $20 door. —Hitara

A-Mill Artist Lofts, 315 Main St SE, MPLS; a-millartistlofts.com