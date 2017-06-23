Pride Weekend Selections

It’s darn near impossible to round up all the events happening for Twin Cities Pride weekend, which is great. Here’s our attempt to share some of the many things that are on our radar, including the parade, some big and small parties, performance and visual art, and even a family friendly event or two. Have fun, don’t forget to drink water!

Friday: The Saloon spends the entire weekend celebrating with a 40th Anniversary of Pride block party and Friday they have Wilson Phillips! The Beer Dabbler sets up in Loring Park for one of their famous craft beer samplers. The always excellent Grown & Sexy Pride returns for its VIIth installment and will fill up First Ave with DJs, dancing, drag, and more. There’s more dance floor fun happening at the Kitty Cat Klub for the always fun Hipshaker!’s Pride Weekend edition. The competition for the sexiest women’s gay Pride event is very tough, but Boobytrap at Muse is close to the top. Queertopia’s curated performance series is back and more unapolegtic than ever with a bunch of different art in Revolting Bodies * Beyond Flesh.

Saturday: The A-Mill lofts host Dirty Queer Show: The Bush Is Back, a show that pushes “boundaries of queer artists/performers & people in the non-mainstream side of sexuality & art”. En Vogue will give everyone something they can feel at the big Pride in Concert in Loring Park. If you miss the Big Freedia show, you can kind of make up for it by catching Blowtorch and Keezy plus other beat-slingers at Thank You, Cum Again: A Pride Dance Party at Icehouse. Or maybe the sexiest party goes to Grrrl Scout Presents: Summer Camp at the Cabooze, a Queer party with 7 Minutes in Heaven, on stage truth or dare, a (fake) flash tattoo parlor, and much more. Of course Flip Phone XXL goes big during Pride, they’ll be playing all their throw back and contemporary fav jams with Valentina at First Avenue.

Sunday: The big annual Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade down Hennepin Avenue happens at 11 AM! Go to it! It’s great! Maybe also grab some brunch on the Union rooftop with Love On Top with Miss Brit and watch everyone go by. Lurcat next to the park festival has a luau with tropical drinks and dance floors. Lakes & Legends hosts a kid-friendly event in their tap room with Tiny Footprint Coffee to benefit Transforming Families.