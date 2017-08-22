Sean Anonymous Presents: Pass the Aux (Kick Off Party)

Ever been in a bar or club and thought, “Dang, my music is way more dope than what they’re currently playing!” Well, tonight at Icehouse, you can put your money where the aux is—Sean Anonymous presents a new take on a hip-hop open mic night with Chaz Kangas of Go95.3 by letting artists put their own music in rotation. Then later the pros take over with listening sessions with Metasota and SPVCE, and live sets by up-and-coming MCs Radio Ahlee and Tufawon. 10 PM. $5. —King Rojas

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com