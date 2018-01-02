Scrunchies Debut Show

Posted on January 2, 2018 at 5:00 am
We give this one our top pick for the week and thus a little trophy! It sounds almost too good to be true: Members of local powerhouse bands including punks Kitten Forever, next gen Riot Grrrls Bruise Violet, garage poppers Tony Peachka, and more have come together to form a super group of sorts, and they’re playing a debut show with France Camp, Secrets fav Devata Daun, and Sauna. We look forward to telling people a year or five from now, “Yeah, we went to the first ever Scrunchies show, it was amazing.” 7:30 PM. $8 advance, $10 door. —Hank Stacks

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com

