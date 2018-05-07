If you know anything about fencer, commercial pilot, and Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson, you won’t be at all surprised to learn that during the siege of Sarajevo in 1994 he gathered up his band at the time and snuck into the country to bring some hopeful metal to the beleaguered fans. Scream For Me Sarajevo, which premieres this week, documents the incredible—incredibly foolhardy, but incredibly important for many people—events with photos, video, and interviews of the people who were there in the crowd and on the stage. Thursday, 7:30 PM. $13.39. —Curt Stanski

New Vision Mounds View 15, 2430 Hwy. 10, Mounds View; newvisiontheatres.com