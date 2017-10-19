Saving Brinton

In a farmhouse basement in Iowa, collector Mike Zahs made the find of a lifetime: the showreels of William Franklin Brinton, the man who brought moving pictures to America’s Heartland. The new documentary Saving Brinton, which kicks off its run with the Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul tonight, shows off the incredible finds that includes rare footage of President Teddy Roosevelt, the first moving images from Burma, and more, plus discusses Brinton’s life and Zahs’s journey to preserve the movie man’s material. The film is directed and produced by the creators of local cult classic Pond Hockey, Tommy Haines and Andrew Sherburne, both of whom will be in attendance with Zahs at tonight’s and tomorrow’s screenings, and they’ll also be showing some of the silent footage. It’s a must see for any fans of film. Also congrats to our four winners for Secrets tickets to the show! Various Showtimes. $8.50. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com