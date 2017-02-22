Saving Banksy

Would we buy the Parkway Theater if we had any money? Heck yes. And we’d show films like the documentary Saving Banksy, which will be shown there tonight for one screening only. The film shows the adversarial relationship between street artists (who can go to jail for their work) and galleries that commodify their street art for hundreds of thousands of dollars that could instead go to . . . buying a neighborhood theater. If you’re a street art or Bansky fan, you’re already going to want to see the film, but let this line in the trailer get you extra fired up: “Here’s this beautiful, incredible animal, and you just kill it, just so you can own a part of it? That’s fuckin’ foul.” 7 PM. $10. —Curt Stansky

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com