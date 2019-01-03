Amanda Biewald’s multi-layered environments add to her stylized retelling of the bizarre real life story of Mary Toft, who supposedly gave birth to rabbits in 1726; The supernatural bent of the tale only increases with Biewald’s style of cross-hatched drawings and hand-marbled paper. Tim Tozer’s work, on the other hand, creates non-narrative abstract pieces on shaped panels that converse with their installed surroundings. Since the joint show is at local coop Rosalux, both artists’ work also play with the other for another can’t miss art show. Opening reception Saturday, January 5th, 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

