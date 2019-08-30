It might not feel like summer anymore, but that’s not stopping the ultra-cool Conspiracy of Strange Girls collective from hosting a festival summer market at Modist. Think of it as your image update ahead of the fall, which it is now? The pop-up includes makers of arts prints, clothing, bath and beauty products, accessories, and more, plus this installment is in partnership with local Arab-American journal Mizna and has Rusty Playground playing around happy hour. Also, Modist is having a All Your Wheat Are Belong to Us party for their new wheat NE IPA. Pro Tip: It’s also the Graze food hall’s soft launch across the street, so grab some food there to have with your beer. Saturday, August 31st, Noon. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Modist Brewing, 505 North 3rd St, MPLS; modistbrewing.com