One of our favorite local bands thanks to both their inventiveness and uniqueness, StoLyette takes over the Entry to release their much-awaited new album of electronic soundscapes, Mach. Check out our fawning Quick Q&A with singer Irene Ruderman before hitting up Saturday’s show that also features sets from Ringing Bell, The Nunnery, and DJ Mild Davidson, a lineup that will be great to see and hear, but is also a wonderful selection from our very strong forward-looking music scene. Saturday, January 25th, 8:30 PM. $10 advance, $12 door. —Taylor Carik

FIRST AVENUE, 701 N 1ST AVE, MINNEAPOLIS