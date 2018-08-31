A garage sale to clean out old prints and merch from either Amphetamine Reptile or Aesthetic Apparatus would be one of the biggest art and music events of the weekend, but the combination of the two makes it a can’t miss for any collectors, fans of print work, music junkies, or anyone who appreciates really cool art pieces. Along with the limited edition and dinged-up posters, AmRep will even have some old stock like cassette tapes, blu-rays, rare records and blooklets, and we strongly recommend getting there before 11 AM if you’re hoping to get any of it. Saturday, September 1st, 11 AM-5 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Grumpy’s Bar & Grill, 1111 Washington Ave S, MPLS; grumpys-bar.com/downtown