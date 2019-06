Rain Taxi moves their one-day festival from the literary journal’s home base at the State Fair Grounds into the cozy confines of the Hook & Ladder. It’s a much more intimate setting for vendors and makers to showcase everything from handmade books arts to vintage books, comics, records, posters and more, plus a more fun place for fans to take it all in. Saturday, June 8th, 10 AM. $2. —Tracy Oxford

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com