A celebration of Wisconsin art legend Mary Nohl, Milwaukee-based performer Marielle Allschwang teams up with The Visitations for a live song cycle and multimedia performance at the Cedar. To capture Nohl’s work of transforming her home into an art installation/environment, Allschwang utilizes a variety of musical styles and approaches—from pastoral symphonies and mountain folk to Handel’s arias to metal and new wave—alongside a film featuring intimate footage from Nohl’s home on the shore of Lake Michigan. Saturday, January 18th, 8 PM. $20 advance, $22 door. —Hank Stacks

Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

