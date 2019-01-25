No more May Day Festival in Powderhorn? We’ll have more to say about that later. But we hope that nothing ever happens to our cherished Art Sled Rally. Just read through our gushing previous write-ups—this newsletter’s love of the Great Powderhorn Winter Get-Together translates into some pretty fun prose thanks to the pretty cool sleds. It’s tough not to get excited and creative—whether it’s a two-tier life-sized Lego sled or a chopper motorcycle or seeing the wipe-outs, the sleds are as fun as the vibe among spectators. Keep an eye on the Facebook page for weather/hill condition updates since the weather is so wild right now. Saturday, January 26th, 2-4 PM. Free. —Chance Brorson

Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave S, MPLS