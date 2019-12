MPLS + STPL is home to a growing scene of new synthwave music—throwback electronic music that sounds like the soundtrack to a neon sports car cruising down a palm tree-filled street in an 80s action movie. Get a peek at the artists behind the new wave of music at Nitrowave TC, a showcase of musicians in the retro-digital style performing their original material. Saturday, December 14th, 9:30 PM. $5. —Paul Cajun

Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave N, St. Paul