Going through Dabbler withdrawal? Head West—Sat’s tap takeover at the Golden Valley New Bohemia showcases 29 stouts, barleywines, and assorted other booze-forward brews. They’ve curated a selection of bone-warming brews that include local legends like Surly’s Barrel-Aged Darkness and Indeed Rum King along with lesser known wild cards including a Russian Imperial Stout from Cigar City and Imperial Red IPA by Avery. Flights available, bringing friends highly recommended. SAT Mar 2, 11 AM – 11 PM. —Isabelle Wattenberg

New Bohemia, 8040 Olson Memorial Hwy., Golden Valley; newbohemia.com