One part scientist, one part punk, one part comedy writer, Maggie Ryan Sandford is as much a wicked cool anomaly as the subject matter of her highly anticipated new book Consider the Platypus. In it, MRS uses everyone from common pets to animal outliers like the axolotl and naked mole rat to to talk through evolution, biology, and genetics, and she does so with a style that’s been featured everywhere from Smithsonian and National Geographic to mental floss to Glamour to ComedyCentral.com and The Onion’s A.V Club. Here hear read from the book to a Who’s Who of the local lit scene at the book release bash at Moon Palace Books. Saturday, September 28th, 4 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Moon Palace Books

3032 Minnehaha Ave.

Minneapolis