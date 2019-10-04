Shake out the pennies from your piggie bank and get your boogie on, all in the name of supporting our oasis Up North. A stellar lineup is planned for Save the Boundary Waters’ third annual fundraiser: youngster funksters 26 Bats, bluegrass singer-songwriter-KFAI host Mother Banjo, Wailing Loons (of course) and others. Bring the whole fam for wood fired pizza and a mini artisan’s market. SAT Oct 5, 3-11 PM. Free but donations recommended. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Modist Brewing, 505 N 3rd St, Minneapolis