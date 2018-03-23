Happy 5th birthday to the Kolman & Pryor Gallery! As one of the best art spaces in two towns packed with art spaces, we’re not at all surprised that Anita Kolman and Patrick K. Pryor will be celebrating the occasion with an artist reception for Landscape: Natural Fit, Imagined Prospects, an exciting new group show from its roster of artists. Stop in on Saturday to check out a variety of traditional, abstract and mixed-media work that looks at landscape as genre, place, and possibility, and wish them another five years! Saturday, 7-9 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Kolman & Pryor Gallery, 1500 Jackson St NE #395, MPLS; kolmanpryorgallery.com