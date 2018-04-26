Hope on a bike on a sunny Saturday afternoon and tool around to all the many Twincy indie bookstores—they even have a cool map for you to follow! The shops will have different activities all day—from to free coffee to special readings to open mics to the big sales—and they’ll also be participation in the Rain Taxi team-up for the Indie Bookstore Day passport that is full of store-specific coupons at different locations. Plus you can win gift cards, literary prize packs, and a grand prize worth over $500 in books. Need to pick just one or two spots? TC Geek has the summary. Saturday, 10 AM-9 PM. —Tracy Oxford

Various locations