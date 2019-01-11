In his annoyingly chipper Minnesotan lilt, MPR meteorologist Paul Hutner has declared this a mild winter – but that doesn’t mean the doldrums haven’t set in for some of us. Shake ‘em off and work up a much needed sweat at Hothouse, a new dance party for the experimentally-inclined brought to you by Sarah White and DJ Keezy at Public Functionary (where the parties are always hip and always lit). The bill promises “an exploration of color, sound, space, and inner erotic pulse,” to a fluid mix of Deep House, Head Bangers, Bounce and Industrial. Other DJ sets include Naeem, FNK, and the lush beats of local rapper/singer RÅDĮØ ÅHŁËË. Saturday, December 12th, 10 PM. $10. —Nic Vetter

Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave NE, MPLS; publicfunctionary.org