Part fashion show, part concert, part magazine launch, part food event, Hmong Nouveau kicks off their first print issue (and only print issue, they’ll be online only afterward) with a big bash at Union Depot that includes a Hmong couture runway show, live music, and even food from red-hot Hmong chef Yia Vang. Saturday, February 15th, 6 PM. $45-80. —Hank Stacks

Union Depot, 214 4th Street East, Saint Paul