The metal shows on KFAI team up with some several sellers, including some recognizable names in the community, to set up a can’t-miss pop-up sale of T-shirts, hoodies, hats, buttons, LPs, CDs, DVDs, tapes, magazines, books, posters, stickers—basically anything fans of loud music would want. Saturday, February 1st, Noon-5 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2507 E 25th St, Minneapolis