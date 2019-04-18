If there’s going to be a DJ dance night birthday tribute to Prince that’s worthy of his Purpleness—especially at First Ave’s Mainroom—it’s going to need to bring in some big time turntable talent. And there’s hardly a way in MPLS + STPL to make a bigger lineup than the intrepid Shannon Blowtorch, Lenka Paris (who you know from her Paisley Park gigs), Brother Jules (who himself worked with Prince), and the mega talented deck dynamo Mike 2600 aka Mike Davis. Expect all the club hits, but mixed in among the more bumpin’ deeper cuts that any fan will want to hear. Saturday, April 20th, 8 PM. $12 advance, $15 door. —Mary Sharon

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com